NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha 2021: The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday, lauded the efforts of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce and complimented the YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy who heads it.

Speaking on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, he lauded the outstanding performance of the Commerce Committee while analyzing the performance of various Parliamentary Standing Committees during the break of Parliamentary sessions.

The Parliament convened a total of six sessions during the recess and discussed various issues for 15 hours and 51 minutes, the chairman said. He congratulated the Chairman and members of the Committee for holding 31 percent of the meetings of the Committee during this period. A maximum of six sittings was conducted by the Commerce Committee, he stated in the House.

Watch: Venkaiah Naidu Lauds Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce Headed By Vijayasai Reddy

Monsoon Parliamentary Sessions was adjourned for the day at 3.30 PM and later for the day. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to introduce new Ministers in the Lok Sabha, ruckus began in the house. Opposition members trooped to the well of the house demanding repeal of the farm laws and shouting slogans about the rise in fuel prices.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 PM following Opposition uproar over price rise, farmers’ issues along with the YSRCP leaders protesting for the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh along with other issues. When the House met after the first adjournment at 12.24 PM Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, while making his remarks, said the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has tested us severely. He said the governments and all others concerned had to work overtime to address the issues in health infrastructure and expressed confidence that the country will collectively overcome this challenge of the invisible coronavirus and had also spoken about the work done by various Standing Committees of the Parliament.

