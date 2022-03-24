New Delhi: Three fishermen from the State Andhra Pradesh are currently being held in Pakistani jails, stated Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Thursday.

This was in a written reply to a question raised by YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday about the status of Andhra Pradesh fishermen held in various countries including Pakistan and their release and what the government's measures were to bring them safely to India.

The Minister confirmed that only three fishermen from Andhra Pradesh are currently being held in various jails in Pakistan. Due to the strict secrecy laws in force in many countries, local authorities are reluctant to divulge the details of prisoners without the permission of their captives. The Minister said that even the countries that reveal the details of the hostages do not come forward to give information about the foreigners in their jails.

The Minister stated that the government would give top priority to the safety, security, and welfare of fishermen detained in jails abroad. Indian embassies in various countries provide all possible assistance to Indian fishermen detained in various foreign prisons on charges of violating immigration laws.

The minister said the Indian Embassies were working tirelessly to take the necessary steps for their release after confirming that the detained fishermen were Indians and to bring them safely back to India. He said Indian fishermen held hostage in prisons were frequently visited by Indian embassy officials in the respective countries who visited the detention centers and are providing them with the legal assistance as required.

Also Read: YSRCP MPs Urge Parshottam Rupala To Expedite Resolution of Fisheries Issues In AP