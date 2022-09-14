TADEPALLI: YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP and BC leader R Krishnaiah on Wednesday, thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reviving the Kalyanamasthu scheme to benefit the Backward Castes also.

He said that YS Jagan was the only Chief Minster to implement this type of scheme for BCs and stood as an ideal to be emulated in the country, he lauded.

Speaking further he said that CM YS Jagan made history for introducing a bill in the Parliament for BC reservation and that the YSR Congress Party was aiming to get the Bill passed in the Parliament.

He said that nowhere in the country was a provision made where 50 percent reservation for backward classes was given in nominated posts. The BCs, SCs STs, and minorities will always stand in support of the Chief Minister, he said. He appealed to everyone to make use of the Kalyanamasthu scheme.

The AP Government decided to revive the Marriage Financial Assistance scheme, under the YSR Kalyanamasthu scheme and enhanced scale of benefit, for BC, SC, ST, differently-abled, and other minorities from October 1. For Muslims, the scheme will be called YSR Shaadi Tohfa.

Under Kalyanamasthu, SC and ST couples will get Rs one lakh each and backward classes Rs 50,000. Differently-abled persons will be given Rs 1.50 lakh. For inter-caste marriage, SCs and STs would get Rs 1.20 lakh and BCs 75,000. For minorities, the quantum of assistance will be Rs one lakh.

