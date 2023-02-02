Rajya Sabha: Centre In Talks With Westinghouse For Kovvada Nuclear Plant

New Delhi: Minister of Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh revealed that talks are being held with the Westinghouse Company (USA) for setting up six nuclear reactors in Kovvada at Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. This was in a written reply to a question posed by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha during the third day of the Parliament session, on Thursday.

The Minister explained that after the negotiations with the Westinghouse Company, the project proposals will be finalized with details such as the cost of setting up the Kovvada nuclear power plant and the time taken for construction. Currently, the pre-construction activities of the project are ongoing. Land acquisition, obtaining necessary permissions for the project, and studying the topography of the project site are underway.

He stated that 2,079 acres of land are required for Kovvada nuclear power project. Land acquisition of 2061 acres has been completed so far. In his reply, the Minister mentioned that the transfer of this land in the name of Nuclear Power Corporation has also been completed.

Around 8 thousand people will get employment at Kovvada Nuclear Power Plant. He said that after the construction of this plant is completed and power generation commences, it is estimated that 2 thousand people will be directly and indirectly employed in each unit. Minister Jitendra Singh explained that after the start of power generation activities along with the employment opportunities in the plants, many more people will get employment opportunities due to the economic activities of the contractors and vendors.

