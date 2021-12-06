Rajya Sabha: Centre To Allocate Funds To Irrigation Division of Polavaram

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Water Resources Bishweswar Tudu on Monday stated in the Rajya Sabha that funds would be allocated only for the irrigation division in the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh. This was in a written response to a question posed by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy during the Winter Sessions of Parliament.

As stated in the reply a total of Rs 55,548 crore of the second revised estimated cost of the Polavaram project on the basis of 2017-18 prices was approved by the Advisory Council meeting in February 2019.

The Revised Cost Committee, which examined the matter further, submitted a report in March 2020 approving only Rs 35,950 crore of the revised estimated cost to the Irrigation Department alone. The Minister said that the investment clearance would be taken after the final recommendations of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA).

From 1 April 2014, the Government of India has approved to bear 100 percent of the cost of Irrigation Department works on the Polavaram project.

Accordingly, the PPA and the Central Water Commission (CWC) will look into the State government's expenditure bills for the maintenance of Polavaram works and reimburse the AP government after approval by the Finance Ministry as recommended.

The Central government has reimbursed Rs 11,600 crore for the Polavaram project since 2014, he stated. The Minister said the PPA and the CWC had recently recommended an additional Rs 711 crore in reimbursement.

