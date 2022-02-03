Rajya Sabha: Central University To Come Up In Anantapur

Rajya Sabha: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi on Wednesday sought details from the Minister of Education over the approved budget and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the establishment of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh at Anantapur on Wednesday.

They also questioned whether the Central Government had a timeline and roadmap for sanctioning the approved budget to complete the establishment of the university within the stipulated time as promised under section 93 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

In response to their queries Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar said that on the basis of Detailed Project Report (DPRs), the Government of India has sanctioned Rs.450.00 crore for the establishment of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) at Anantapur District, Andhra Pradesh under Phase-I. The CUAP has already started functioning from a transit campus at Anantapur District from the year 2019-20, he stated in the written reply.

Also Read: Union Budget 2022: RBI To Introduce Digital Rupee From April

.