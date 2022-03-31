Rajya Sabha bid farewell to 72 members who retired on Thursday. Speaking on this occasion, the YSR Congress Parliamentary party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, who is due to retire on June 21, 2022, said because of the Congress-led UPA government’s false cases against him and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he is standing in the parliament today.

He thanked the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for electing and sending him to the Rajya Sabha. "I feel fortunate to be a member of this House under your chairmanship who always maintained the discipline, values ​​and decency of the House," he said this referring to the upper house chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

It has been an honour raising issues relating to Andhra Pradesh's welfare in the Rajya Sabha in my 1st term, and as it comes to an end, I thank Sri @YSJagan garu for this honour & his faith in me. pic.twitter.com/opsHJrT8zm — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) March 31, 2022

Vijayasai Reddy said he was working as a Chartered Accountant in Chennai and felt fortunate enough to be a member of the Rajya Sabha. He recalled the advice and suggestions of Jairam Ramesh and said the Congress MP had a special place in his heart. He also thanked Shiromani Akali Dal member Naresh Gujral for guiding him during his election to the Rajya Sabha. The YSRCP leader also showered praises on the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Born in Tallapudi in Nellore district and practising accountancy in Chennai, I never imagined that I would make it to the Parliament. The past 6 years have been very memorable ones for me and my party.... 1/2 https://t.co/DWtfvohs5C — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) March 31, 2022

Appreciating her performance, Vijayasai Reddy said that he had met with Nirmala Sitharaman on many occasions on various issues pertaining to the state and she listened to him carefully and made sincere efforts to resolve the issues. them.

Vijayasai Reddy also praised TG Venkatesh for his exceptional talent as the Chairman of the Tourism and Transport Standing Committee. He also bid a heartfelt farewell to all the fellow members who are retiring in the next two months.