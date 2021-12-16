NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department has set up 32 Automatic Weather Stations (AWS)and 61 automatic rain gauges in the State of Andhra Pradesh informed Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science and Technology in the Rajya Sabha. the Minister stated this in response to a question posed by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy, that Andhra Pradesh has the largest coastal belt in the country extending to ​​974 kms. There are nine districts in the State which are located along the coast. The coastal region continues to face natural disasters with tropical cyclones. The minister said large-scale property and life loss was frequent in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh due to floods caused by cyclones and strong winds. The Minister also explained that the west coast was more likely to be devastated by the cyclone than the east coast during times of cyclones which causes extensive damage to the State, he explained.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Lok Sabha said on Wednesday that the rehabilitation and up-gradation from 2 lane to 2/4 lane of Mulakalacheruvu to Madanapalle section of NH-42 on EPC mode in Andhra Pradesh has been given the nod with a proposed budget of Rs 480.10 crore.

