Rajya Sabha: AP Disha Bill: Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that after examining the two bills sent by the Andhra Pradesh government, she added her views and sent them to the Home Ministry for further approval.

The Union Minister was responding to a question by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy, said that the Home Ministry had sought the views of its ministry on the Disha Bill passed by the Andhra Pradesh government (AP Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill, 2020) which seeks to set up special courts to prosecute women and children.

The Minister said that the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 21, 2020 has sought her ministry’s views on the Disha (Criminal Law Amendment) Bill. “ We have forwarded our views on this Bill to the Home Ministry. Bills received from States are processed in consultation with the nodal Ministries/Departments. Accordingly, the consultation process with various Ministries/Departments regarding the Bill has been initiated,’’ the minister said. We sent the bill back to the Home Ministry attaching the explanations submitted by the State Government. After a thorough examination, our ministry has compiled its views and sent the bill back to the Home Ministry on June 15," she said.

The Minister said another bill to set up special courts to expedite sexual offenses against women and children had reached their ministry from the Home Ministry on January 29, 2020. Their views on this were also sent to the Home Ministry. The Home Ministry then sent the draft bill to the state government for consideration on January 11 this year. Our views on it have also been conveyed to the Home Ministry. The two-Disha bills are currently under consideration by the Home Ministry, the minister stated in her written reply.

