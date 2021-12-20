Rajya Sabha: 9 AP Districts Selected Under Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Selection of 9 districts in AP under Jala Shakti Abhiyan | Rajya Sabha | New Delhi: Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti- Bishweshwar Tudu on Monday, stated in the Rajya Sabha tduring the ongoing Winter Parliament Sessions that nine districts from Andhra Pradesh were selected for the Jala Shakti Abhiyan programme.

In reply to a query posed by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy, the Minister said that Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, Prakasam, Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kadapa districts in Andhra Pradesh have been selected under the Jala Shakti Abhiyan (JSA). The programme was launched in 2019 to promote water conservation and water resource management in 256 districts facing water scarcity in the country. Minister Bishweshwar Tudu said that central government officials, groundwater experts, and scientists would work with the respective state and district authorities in the programs undertaken under the JSA.

As part of the hydropower campaign launched under the slogan 'Rainwater Harvesting', structures will be set up in rural and urban areas to collect rainwater. The Minister said that as part of this massive program a number of activities were carried out during the pre-monsoon and monsoon seasons from March to November 2021 with the participation of the people.

Also Read: Lok Sabha: Electoral Reforms Bill For Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking Passed