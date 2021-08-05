RAJYA SABHA: The construction of 19,000 kitchen-cum-stores in Andhra Pradesh has been completed under the mid-day meal scheme, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. Replying to a question raised by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister said that the cost of construction of kitchens-cum-stores under the scheme would be borne by the Central Government.

During the year 2006-07 to 2019-20, the Central Government sanctioned 44,316 kitchen-cum-stores for Andhra Pradesh. The Central Government will pay Rs 60,000 for the construction of a single kitchen-cum-store, he said.

Since December 2009, the cost of construction of these kitchens was revised as many states, including Andhra Pradesh, were not keen on building them as this amount was not sufficient. The Central Government has agreed to pay construction costs of the unit based on the plinth area. The state government has been directed to expedite the construction of these kitchen-cum-stores in accordance with the amended regulations.

The Minister said the Andhra Pradesh government had said that the new ones would be built with its own funds as part of the Nadu Nedu program, rather than the existing ones.

