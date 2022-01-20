Rajavaram TDP Leaders Cry Foul After Attacking YSRCP Activists

KRISHNA DISTRICT: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders attacked YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activists in Rajavaram village at Gampalagudem mandal in Krishna district. After attacking the YSRCP activists they went and filed complaints that they were attacked. Police have registered cases based on complaints received from both parties on Wednesday.

Local YSRCP leader Oleti Rahul complained to the police on Tuesday night that the TDP party leaders on the occasion of the party founder late NT Rama Rao’s death anniversary had conducted an event. When some of them had requested them to reduce the volume of the microphone, the TDP leaders came out and attacked them, he stated.

He claimed that along with him the deputy sarpanch Oleti Nageswara Rao, Oleti Suresh, Oleti Shyam, Oleti Manoj and Bandarupalli Srinivasa Rao were also attacked and injured in the incident. The victims were shifted to Tiruvuru Government Hospital. Suresh, Rahul, and Srinivasa Rao, who were critically injured, were shifted to Vijayawada for better treatment.

Meanwhile, a TDP activist Modugu Gopi lodged a counter-complaint with the police alleging that he and three others were attacked by some members of the YSRCP. Tiruvuru police have registered the complaints and are investigating the matter.

Also Read: JC Diwakar Reddy Clashes With Police After Being Denied Entry Into Pragathi Bhavan