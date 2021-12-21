Rajamundry Holds Blood Donation Camp to Mark AP CM's Birthday

On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday, about 2,745 people came forward to donate blood on Monday. The blood donation programme was organised by Jakkampudi Foundation in East Godavari district. People expressed their love towards YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by donating blood. YSRCP leaders, party activists and volunteers donated blood and created a record for the third time again. Elaborate arrangements were made at Subrahmanya Maidan, Rajahmundry under the guidance of Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao Foundation representative Jakkampudi Ganesh.MLA Jakkampudi Raja donated blood on Monday.

Dharmana Krishna Das, Deputy Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh started the programme. Ministers Pinipe Viswarup, Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna, Taneti Vanitha, Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, State Housing Corporation Chairman Davuluri Dorababu attended as the chief guests for the programme. Late Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao's son MLA Jakkampudi Raja, SAP Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy first donated blood.

After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming the chief minister of the state, in 2019, a mega blood donation programme was conducted. In 2019, about 2,043 people have donated blood and in 2020, it was 2,143 and now in 2021, about 2,745 people have donated blood and created a record.