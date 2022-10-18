Tensions were strife when the YSR Congress Party leaders and common people were attacked by the TDP leaders and goons in the garb of farmers, who had entered Rajahmundry in the name of the Amaravati farmers' padayatra.

YSRCP leaders and cadre who were conducting a peaceful rally for decentralization and three capitals in the state at Azad Chowk in the city were attacked by TDP leaders, Jana Sena activists, and goons who had joined them in the garb of farmers.

As per visuals on television, even as Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharath and the YSRCP leaders were raising slogans ‘TDP Benamis Go Back’ ,were attacked by them where they hurled water bottles and pelted stones and slippers at the YSRCP leaders. What was appalling was a TDP leader was seen twirling his mustache and gesturing in an intimidating manner at the YSRCP leaders.

Speaking to Sakshi TV MP Margani Bharath alleged that this was a pre-planned attack on them in the guise of Amaravati Padayatra. He said that antisocial elements like the blade batch, rowdy sheeters, and goondas were present in the yatra, and he fired. Along with the TDP, the BJP and Jana Sena activists were participating in the farmers' padayatra which entered Rajahmundry. Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said that this was not Amaravati or farmers' yatra but a TDP yatra. He said that it was evident that TDP and Jana Sena activists had attacked them under the guise of farmers.

