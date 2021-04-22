Rajahmundry: NHAI Measures To Prevent Road Mishaps on National Highways

Rajamahendravaram: It's not convenient to travel the 150 kilometres between Tuni and Siddantham Bridge on the national highway. It's a common sight to see people overspeeding on the road, resulting in numerous accidents.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has come up with several measures to tackle the problem and check speeding vehicles by implementing high-tech devices.

Closed-circuit cameras, 150 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, 100 video identity detection system (VIDS) cameras, and vehicle executed system (VES) speed display boards are all installed as part of the project.

Furthermore, two advanced technology control rooms have been set up, one at Morampudi junction and the other near Annavaram at Chinnampeta. Based on a rotational shift, five members of the control room team will perform round-the-clock checks.

The PTZ cameras record the movement of cars, whether they are driving on the wrong side of the road or violating the speed limit, and send them to control rooms where they will be tracked and ambulances can be dispatched in the event of an accident.

At each of the national highways' 12 junctions, there are 12 message display boards that display information such as temperature, moisture, wind speed, wind direction, rain forecast, and road clearance.