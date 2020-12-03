RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two intermediate students who shot a video of themselves getting married in a classroom were issued Transfer Certificates, and removed from college after the video went viral in East Goadavari distrcit.

As per reports, a boy and girl (names withheld) were studying Intermediate Second Year (MPC group) in Rajahmundry Junior College, shot a fake video of them getting married on November 17 in their classroom. The boy was seen trying a yellow thread and putting the saffron on her forehead in the video and posed for the camera. The video was later uploaded on Social Media went viral,and came to the notice of the college management much later. The Principal took action and immediately issued a Transfer Certificate and removed both of them from the rolls.

The students pleaded stating that it was just a fake marriage and they did that only to get likes on Social Media. The students' parents were also informed about the incident which was a major embarrassment for them. The parents were shocked to hear about their behaviour as they had sent their wards to study, but ended up being sent out from college. There is no information yet as to who shot the video.

