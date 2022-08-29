Rajahmundry: Fire Accident In Electronics Shop Near Kumari Theatre

A fire broke out in the Spandana electronics and home appliances store near Kumari Theatre in Rajahmundry. The incident took place at around 8 am on Monday. Fire tenders swiftly reached the spot and doused the flames. The fire brigade has shifted the people present on the first and second floors of the building to the safest places.

The officials said that the situation is under control. Initial Reports suggest that no one was injured in the fire accident. According to the reports, short circuit might be the reason for the fire accident. Thick black smoke billowed from the building. Rescue operations are underway and full details are awaited.

