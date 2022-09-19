Rajahmundry: Father Along With Two Daughters Die By Suicide

Rajahmundry: In a shocking incident, a father along with his two daughters died by suicide in Rajahmundry on Monday. According to the police, F Satyendra Kumar (40), was an auditor and a resident of VL Puram. He used to look after the GST Bills related work for various business entities.

Satyendra took his two daughters Rishita (12) and Advitha (7) to a nearby pond at Rajavolu road under Rajahmundry rural limits on his bike. Initially, the father pushed his daughters, and then he committed suicide by jumping into the pond.Their bodies have been retrieved from the pond and shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

Police found a 7-page suicide letter written by Satyendra which was kept in the two-wheeler. It was written that financial problems and work pressure were the reason for taking this extreme step. His wife Swathi who had gone out of town had called her relatives when her husband’s phone was not reachable. She called her relatives and they traced his bike near the pond. Initially, the children's bodies were fished out and they located his body later in the day. Police have registered a case and are investigating further.

