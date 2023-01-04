Rajamahendravaram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his compassion towards the ill and suffering families by instantly instructing the District Collector Madhavai Latha to take steps and provide help. During his visit here on Tuesday, he got down from the convoy and heard the plight of the family members of Sai Ganesh of Lala Cheruvu Housing Board Colony who told the Chief Minister that he was suffering from kidney ailment and sought help.

The AP Chief Minister assured to help for better treatment. When Surya Kumari from Settipetta sought help for her two-year-old daughter C Dayana Santhi's spinal muscular disease, the Chief Minister assured her to provide better medical treatment. He also assured the support to former municipal corporation employee S Durga Suresh's eight-year-old daughter's heart disease. After hearing the plight of V Ammaji's son suffering from skin disease, the Chief Minister assured all the necessary support for his treatment.

Once again the family members of these ailing patients were very happy and grateful for the Chief Minister's quick response and returned home assured that they would be taken care off by the AP Government.

