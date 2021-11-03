Raise Key State-related Issues at Southern Council Meet, Says AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday held a meeting with officials on the agenda to be discussed at the 29th Southern Zonal Council scheduled for November 14 at Tirupati.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would chair the meeting, which will be attended by Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar and Administrator of Lakshwadeep.

In this regard, the Chief Minister directed the officials to bring out the key issues pertaining to the State that needs to be addressed and instructed them to be fully prepared for the meeting, even to those queries raised by the other States related to Andhra Pradesh.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that pending issues related to the State Formation Act have been included in the agenda along with the Polavaram project and power dues of Rs 6300 crore. Also, the pending dues from Tamil Nadu for the Telugu Ganga project, revenue shortfall, pending arrears in Civil Supplies from Telangana State and Rational allocation of PDS rice by the Centre were also included in the agenda.

Further, it was decided to voice Special Status provision to the State, and raise the issue of bringing the Jurala project under the purview of KRMB along with a discussion on the proposal by the Centre on interlinking rivers. The agenda also includes freezing of FD accounts, division of assets and other key issues.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP Gautam Sawang, Special CS for Agriculture Poonam Malakondaiah, Special CS for Industries Karikal Valaven, Special CS for Municipal Administration Y Srilakshmi, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Finance Secretary SS Rawat, Medical Health Chief Secretary Muddada Ravichandra, Transport Chief Secretary MT Krishnababu, Revenue Chief Secretary V Usharani, Chief Secretary for Home department Kumara Vishwajit, Water Resources Secretary J Shyamala Rao, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Ex officio Principal Secretary (State Reorganization) L Premachandra Reddy, Forest Department Secretary G Vijay Kumar, Fisheries Commissioner K Kannababu, Additional DGP (Law and Order) A Ravishankar, Intelligence Chief KV Rajendranath Reddy, Chittoor District Collector M Harinarayana and other officials were present.

