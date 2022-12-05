Seems like the State of Andhra Pradesh will continue to have another spell of rain even with the onset of winter. As per Indian Meteorological Department reports, the State is likely to experience heavy rains at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on December 7, 8, and 9, IMD said on Monday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in South Coastal AP on December 7, 8, 9, and on December 8 and 9 in Rayalaseema.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and dry weather prevailed over Rayalaseema and Yanam (Puducherry) during the last 24 hours. A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the south Andaman Sea on December 4, 2022. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining the south Andaman Sea by the 5th. It is likely to northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by 07th of December morning. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 08th December morning, IMD reports state.