AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive mild to heavy rains in isolated parts of the north coastal area over the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur in isolated parts of the South Coastal area and light rains and thunderstorms can be expected in isolated parts of the Rayalaseema region, the IMD predicted.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into more parts of central Arabian Sea, Goa, Konkan, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Central and North Bay of Bengal, Northeast and the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu in next two to three days.

Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, and West Bengal and the remaining parts of Bay of Bengal.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, by June 9 which is likely to intensify into a depression over North Bay by June 10 and move towards North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, said IMD.