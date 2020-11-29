Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana asked the Municipal Commissioners to be on high alert and provide all help to the people who are facing problems due to cyclone Nivar. He stressed that all the precautionary measures should be taken and asked the officials to set up control rooms to maintain a close watch as IMD predicted that AP is going to witness heavy to very heavy rains in the next three to four days. Botsa Satyanarayana conducted a video conference with the Municipal Secretary J Shyamala Rao, CDMA Vijayakumar, Ram Manohar Rao, DTCP Ramudu, Engineering Chief Chandrayya and other higher officials on Saturday.

He directed the officials to stay put int their respective districts as several canals were filled to the brim, they may breach, roads may be inundated and low-lying areas may be flooded. He said that the fallen trees should be removed and drains should be cleaned. He stressed on the point that maximum care has to been taken with respect to the distribution of drinking water and should carry out the chlorination process. He directed the officials to conduct quality test for the tap water. He said that people in the rehabilitation centres should not face any problems and special care has to be taken. He said all precautionary measures should be taken to maintain sanitation to prevent the spread of infectious diseases due to waterlogging after heavy rains.

He reviewed the TIDCO Housing project and said that the beneficiaries should receive the pattas and ensure that the works related to the project should be completed as per the schedule. The minister directed the officials to conduct training for the ward secretaries on how to perform their duties to the fuller extent.

During the review meeting, Botsa said that 'Nadu-Nedu' works should be completed within the stipulated time. He also directed the officials to clear the applications that have been received under the schemes in BPS and LRS related to the Town Planning Department. He said that the government would take strict action against unauthorized structures and layouts.