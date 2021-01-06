Rain Likely In Andhra For Next 24 Hours

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that a few districts in AP are going to witness light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours. Dense thick clouds formed due to winds from the Bay of Bengal in the state. Nellore and Chittoor districts witnessed rainfall on Tuesday. The drop in minimum temperatures below normal was due to east and north easterly cold and dry winds.

Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, Nellore and Prakasam districts witnessed light rainfall on Monday. The farmers have been worried over the unexpected rainfall because it may cause damage to the crops. Visakhapatnam city has been experiencing a sudden nip in the air, as there has been a sharp decline in temperature. A minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees has been recorded in Dumbriguda.