Rain Forecast for Coastal AP, Orange Alert for Six Telangana Districts

Amaravati: In view of Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh Coast, there will be more rains in the state from Thursday to Saturday, Meteorological Centre release said.

The Met department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Prakasam, Krishna, Guntur and SPSR Nellore districts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh; Anantapur district, YSR District and Chittoor district of Rayalaseema, East Godavari and West Godavari districts & Yanam today.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in these districts on Friday and Saturday too. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea, the release added.

Orange Alert for Telangana

Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad has issued an ‘Orange’ alert of heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in the districts, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Medak of Telangana during the next 24 hours.

The Met department has also issued ‘Yellow’ alert of heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal of the state during the same period.

The Weatherman in its daily report here said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of the state on Friday.

In these districts, the rainfall activity is likely to continue till October 1. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places in Telangana today and tomorrow.

(With agency inputs)

