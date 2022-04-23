Railway Minister Flags Off Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Daily Passenger

Tatichetlapalem (Visakhapatnam North): The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam daily passenger train at Koraput station on Friday. Later, he inspected the Koraput-Visakhapatnam section and also the doubling work between Koraput and Kottavalasa railway section.

The daily train service was halted after the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam daily passenger special started its regular run from Visakhapatnam on April 23 and will begin its service from Koraput on April 24. This train will leave Koraput at 8.10 AM daily and will reach Visakhapatnam at 5.35 PM.

Also Read: PK Gives 600 Slide PPT to Congress Chief, What's in It?

When it makes its return journey it will leave Visakhapatnam at 6.30 a.m and will arrive at Koraput at 3.45p.m. This train will have stops at important stations via Rayagada and Vizianagaram.

.@RailMinIndia #ECoRupdate Koraput-Visakhapatnam Daily Passenger Special flagged off by Hon'ble Minister of Railways Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji from Koraput Rly Stn. This train will run as per the following... @DRMWaltairECoR @DRMKhurdaRoad @DRMSambalpur pic.twitter.com/1Q5l4FJHur — East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) April 22, 2022

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister said that “Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express and the Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Swarnajayanti Express will soon be fully operational with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

The Railways will not make any delay for implementation of the projects like Malkanagiri – Bhadrachalam Rail Line as soon as it gets land for the purpose, he added. The 173.416 km long Malkanagiri-Bhadrachalam rail line project was sanctioned by the Railway Board on September 9, 2021 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,800 crore approximately. This project will have 213 bridges including 48 major and 165 minor bridges.