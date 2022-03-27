Railway Line Between Dhone - Kurnool City is Now Electrified: South Central Railway

Kurnool: Enhancing the major infrastructure in the Rayalaseema region in the state of Andhra Pradesh, the South Central Railway (SCR) has completed electrification of 163 route kms of railway lines in the region. The electrification of railway lines is done in the interior sections of the Chittoor, Anantapur and Kurnool districts. The railway department is working hard to finish the electrification works across the Zone by the end of 2023.

The electrification of railway lines carried out by the SCR personnel include 53.30 Route Kms between Kadiri - Tummanamgutta, 55.80 Route Kms between Pakala -Kalikiri and 54.20 Route Kms between Dhone - Kurnool City. As part of the Dharmavaram - Pakala electrification project, the sections between Kadiri - Tummanamgutta and Pakala - Kalikiri have also been electrified.

A 67 Route Kms railway link between Dharmavaram - Kadiri was completed in March 2021 and now with the completion of electrification works in two more sections, the total distance electrification is about 176 Kms while the electrification works on remaining 52 kms stretch between Tummanamgutta - Kalikiri are expected to be completed soon. Similarly, the 783 Kms stretch between Dhone - Kurnool city has also been electrified with an estimated cost of Rs 900 crores as part of Dhone - Kurnool City- Mudkhed - Manmad electrification project.