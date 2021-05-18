SECUNDERABAD: Army Hospital officials stated on Monday night that a team of three doctors from the Army Hospital would conduct medical tests on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju in the presence of the High Court Judicial Officer as per the Supreme Court orders. They said that a video would be taken during the medical examination and submitted to the court. It was reported that the Narsapuram MP was brought in at 11 PM on Monday night and health officers assisted him while he got down the ambulance.

Ahead of his medical tests, the Army set up heavy security in the hospital area to avoid any unforeseen events. He was taken for medical examination on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the MP's family members also reached there and spoke to him after taking permission from the AP CID officials Raghuramakrishnam Raju made attempts to try and speak to the media there, but the authorities did not allow it.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed that the YSRCP rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in a sedition case, be taken to Army Hospital, Secunderabad for medical examination with respect to allegations of custodial torture. A division bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai passed the order in a special leave petition filed by Raju against the order of the AP High Court which refused to entertain his bail application. The High Court had declined interference saying that the Narsapuram MP should first move the sessions court for bail. The apex court adjourned the case till Friday, directing the state government to file counterclaims by the 19th of this month.

The Telangana High Court-appointed Judicial Registrar Dr D Nagarjun as a judicial officer to oversee medical examinations as per the directions of the Supreme Court. The Judicial Officer reached the Secunderabad Army Hospital. where the team of three Army doctors are conducting medical tests on Raju at the Secunderabad Army Hospital. The entire process will be videotaped and the Registrar General of the Telangana High Court will send a report to them in a sealed cover.

