Raghuram Krishnam Raju Is A Buffoon: YSRCP MP Margani Bharath

Rajahmundry: YSR Congress Party MP and Party Parliamentary Chief Whip Margani Bharat dubbed Narsapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju as buffoon. Speaking to the media at the Party office the MP made scathing remarks that the Narsapuram MP was not capable of doing anything except addressing the media with his nonsensical rantings.

Bharath said that Krishnam Raju had no cadre of his own to support him and he has the audacity to comment on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he fired. Two flyovers have been sanctioned in the Narsapuram Parliamentary constituency is he even aware of that, the Rajamundry MP questioned.

Speaking further he said that all national media voting surveys clearly state that the YSRCP will win the next elections and now Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju has started a new drama of having his own fake survey done to mislead the public. If he goes to his own constituency, the people there will drive him away, Margani Bharath stated.

Also Read: Chandrababu Turns Blind to TDP Leaders' Dadagiri in Kuppam