R Dhanunjay Reddy Appointed as President of YSRCP State Campaign Unit

Amaravati: As per the instructions of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and according to the party’s publicity wing president’s press release on 5 January 2023, Shri R. Dhanunjay Reddy has been appointed as President of the “State Campaign Unit” of the party, an official communique from YSRCP said on Tuesday.



