Quality Education For Underprivileged Students in AP Government Schools Made Possible

BYJU’S, the world’s leading edtech company today signed an MOU with the Govt of Andhra Pradesh to provide quality education to students in government schools located across the state. Through this partnership, high-quality, tech-enabled maths and science resources will be available for students in classes 4 to 10.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan Reddy said, “We are happy to partner with BYJU’S to offer quality learning content to students from financially weaker sections of this society. Through this initiative, our aim is to empower students in classes 4 to 10 in government schools with the right guidance and education that will help achieve better learning outcomes. Thank you BYJU'S for coming forward to shape a better education system.”

“The government will also invest INR 500 crores to provide these students with tablets by September this year,'' he further added.

Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO, BYJU’S, said, “It is an absolute honour to partner with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to further our commitment to make quality education accessible. Education is a basic right that should be available to students regardless of their socio-economic background or location. As someone who has studied in a government school myself, I am positive that a partnership like this can usher in impact at scale. This collective effort can help children, across the board, reach their actual potential.”

With this step, we move closer to the goal of ensuring that no child is left out due to lack of educational resources. The significant acceptance of online learning in the last two years has led to swift digitization of the education system, thereby helping millions of children discover their full potential. Through this partnership, the Andhra Pradesh Government is aiming to aid this revolution and make tech-enabled learning a reality for children in govt schools.