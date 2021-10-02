Puttaparthi MLA Sensational Remarks On Pawan Kalyan

Puttaparthi YSRCP MLA Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy lashed out at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and stated that Chandrababu Naidu, his political boss had looted crores of rupees in the name of construction of Anantapur and Amaravati highway. He further added that not even a metre road has been laid in that route and now Pawan Kalyan is speaking about the 'Shramadanam'.

He said that the roads were laid and the transport system started developing only under the YSRCP regime. He asserted that tenders have been finalised to a tune of Rs. 2,200 crore. He said that road repair works will start from October and it will continue till July 2022. The roads are damaged because the former TDP government didn't take care of the maintenance of the roads and transport system, he added.

He criticised Pawan Kalyan and said that he should not cheat people in the name of Shramadanam. He said that the tenders have been completed for the construction of Kotha Cheruvu and Dharmavaram road. He stated that Pawan Kalyan's movie, political and personal life are at stake and so he doesn't know which path to take. He said that Pawan Kalyan is working for hand in glove with the TDP.