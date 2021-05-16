Puttaparthi MLA Saves Life Of A Head Constable

Puttaparthi MLA Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy saved the life of a head constable. Going into the details, the MLA who was on his way to Anantapur, on his personal work, noticed a man with blood injuries.

He stopped his vehicle and helped the man. He was identified as a Head Constable attached with Chennekothapalli Police Station. He was immediately rushed to the private hospital. The constable who was riding the motorcyle might have lost control over his bike and received severe injuries.

MLA told the hospital authorities to provide the head constable with best treatment.

Road Accident In Andhra Pradesh:

A couple of days ago, four people including a four month old infant died and five others sustained injuries in a road accident. The container truck rammed into the car in which they have been travelling. The accident took place in front of Ruchi Soya Factory on the outskirts of Peddapuram town on Kakinada-Samalkot state highway.