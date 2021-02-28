Puspha Sreevani Names Daughter With YS Initials As Mark Of Respect For YSR Family

VIZIANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tribal Welfare Pamula Pushpa Sreevani and her husband Sathrucharla Parikshith Raju who is also the YSRCP parliamentary district president in respect and for the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy's family have named their baby girl 'Yashwitha Sree Jagathi'.

The couple explained that they named their daughter Yashwitha taking the first letter Y and the first letter S in mark of respect to the YSRCP leader and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi with the second part of the name Jagathi.When one sees the first initials of the baby's name, it reads as 'YSJ'.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi and several local YSRCP leaders were present at the naming ceremony, held at their home in Chinamerangi at Jiyyammavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

AP Deputy CM Pamula Pushpa Sreevani who is also the Minister of Tribal Welfare gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Visakhapatnam recently. This is the first child for the Deputy CM and her husband Sathrucharla Parikshith Raju. In an interesting note, Pushpa Sreevani is one of the youngest deputy Chief Minister's in the State and probably the country and she would also be the first Deputy CM to give birth while in office.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier called and congratulated the Minister and her husband on the birth of their first child. The couple also met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. The Chief Minister blessed the child and congratulated the couple.

Image Source Pamula Pushpa Sreevani's Facebook

Pushpa Sreevani was just 26 years old when she was first elected to the Assembly in 2014 from Kurupam. In 2019, she won again by a margin of over 26,000 votes. Chief Minister YS Jagan had given her the opportunity to be the first woman and dalit Deputy CM in the AP Cabinet. Incidentally, she is also the youngest member in the Cabinet, and holds the post as the Minister of Tribal Welfare.

Last week Nagari YSRCP MLA and APSFC Chairperson RK Roja visited Pushpa Srivani and greeted the couple on the birth of their new baby girl.

