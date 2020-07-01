AMARAVATI: AP government's move of launching 1,088 new ambulances as a part of providing advanced health-care services to people during emergency situations is getting praised by celebrities and people all over the country. Now, Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh along with music director S Thaman took to their twitter and praised Chief Minister for extending helping hand to people during this COVID-19 crisis time.

Both the celebrities opined that when the whole world is struggling to get out of teh coronavirus, but AP CM is implementing welfare schemes to benefit the people of the state during this crisis time.

Puri Jagannadh tweeted saying that hats off to YS Jagan, who always thinks about the welfare of the people.

While the world is battling with corona crises ,

Hats off to @ysjagan garu to arrange a fleet of ‘108,104’ ambulances in urban n rural areas of AP for emergencies, accidents , disasters and serious alignments . Huge respect sir 🙏🏻 #Corona #YSJaganCares pic.twitter.com/otNuEELHQD

Director said that the whole world is battling with COVID-19 pandemic, but AP CM inaugurated 1,088 (108and 104) services to avoid any loss of lives or any delay in shifting patients in emergencies like accidents, serious health issues and disasters to hospitals.

The music director S Taman hailed the launch of 1,008 vehicles in a single day.

Need of the hour ♥️👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Well done god bless 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/Yl4OwdUVXi

— thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 1, 2020

Leading Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai has appreciated the efforts of CM for bringing new 108 and 104 ambulance services to help people during emergency situations. He tweeted saying that southern states were at the forefront in terms of implementing anti-COVID-19 measures when compared with the rest of the country.

Southern states seem to be a step ahead of the rest in corona control. AP launches 1088 ambulances with mobile clinics to be used to screen every household in the state, linked to local health centres, doctors.. well done @ysjagan .. hope to see others follow suit!👍

— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 1, 2020

CM has inaugurated 1,088 ambulances today at Vijayawada Benz Circle, and the ambulances were equipped with modern life support systems as part of the state's health reforms to provide advanced health-care services to all the people.

YS Jagan had also inaugurated NATCO cancer block at the Guntur GGH hospital through video conferencing on Wednesday.