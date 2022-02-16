Punganur-Palamaner Bypass Road A Reality Thanks To YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy

CHITTOOR: A long wait of more than thirty years by the Punganur locals will finally come to an end on February 17, with the inaugural of the new Palamaneru-Punganur bypass road. The new road will be thrown open to the public by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who will inaugurate it in a virtual manner on Thursday.

Credit goes to YSRCP MP from Rajampeta, Peddireddy Mithun Reddy who initiated the construction of the Punganur-Palamaner bypass road in the year 2017. After continued discussions with Union Minister for Roads Nitin Gadkari, an amount of Rs 309 crore was released for the road construction. Tenders were then called for the construction of 55 kms of road and handed over to the contractors. However, the project was stalled during the TDP regime when the party leaders threatened the contractors and blocked the road construction work.

After the YSRCP government came to power in 2019, MP Mithun Reddy, with the help of his father and the Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, took steps to initiate the construction of the bypass road. The National Highway Authority officials were pressed into work to complete the road construction at the earliest.

Palamaneru-Punganur bypass road details

The Punganur Bypass starts from the Arabic College on Palamaner Road. It connects to Bhimaganipalle on the MBT Road from Chadalla at Tirupati Road. The road passes through Penchupalle, Bandlapalle, Balagurappapalle, Melupatla, Bhagat Singh Colony, Raganipalle, Rampalle, and Dandupalyam. With the construction of the bypass road, the real estate business has picked up and land prices in those areas have skyrocketed.

