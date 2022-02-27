As part of Polio National Immunisation Day (NID), the Pulse Polio immunisation programme was conducted in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. In this one-day nationwide NID drive, thousands of children aged up to five years were vaccinated against polio while adhering to Covid-19 norms like wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitising hands.

Elected representatives including ministers and officials were seen inaugurating the four-day drive and administering the polio oral drops to children in both the Telugu states. Banners and posters were displayed outside the health centres, Anganwadi centres, bus stands, and government schools and private schools to create awareness about the immunisation programme.

Inaugurated the #PulsePolio vaccination drive at NBT Nagar @BasthiDawakhana by giving polio drops to the kids along with @TelanganaHealth officials. Request parents to get their children vaccinated and protect them from disabilities. @KTRTRS @trspartyonline @trsharish pic.twitter.com/Lu3KAhEJwn — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) February 27, 2022

The Pulse Polio immunisation drive was held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during this campaign health staff and authorities administered polio drops to 0-5 years age group children at all the immunisation camps in both the Telugu states.

In Andhra Pradesh, the health authorities set up 37,969 centres and deployed 1,51,876 staff members to conduct the drive across the state. While in Telangana, the health department in coordination with municipal corporations and Panchayat Raj officials conducted the drive with 25,000 booths across the state and also deployed 800 mobile teams, nearly 8,000 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife ( ANMs) and over 25,000 Asha workers to provide polio drops to all the children below five years.

To make sure all the children get immunised, a two-day mop-up exercise with field-level workers personally visiting slum settlements, construction sites etc to vaccinate children belonging to the transient demography, will be held on Monday and Tuesday.