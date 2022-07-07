YSR KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a unit of Nutech Biosciences at the AP Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (APCARL) in Pulivendula. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister natural farming was the best method of farming and that the AP government is extending all support to farmers involved in natural farming. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy informed that the State Government is implementing schemes to develop the rural economy and improve farming in the AP.

He stressed the need for reducing the usage of chemicals in food products. “People are developing several types of cancers after consuming food containing chemicals,” he mentioned. We should reduce chemicals in food products. Nature farming is better these days. Six lakh farmers in AP are doing nature farming. he said. Speaking further, he urged agricultural scientists to focus more on villages as training is required from the village level. Awareness should be raised among the farmers about natural farming, YS Jagan said.

Talking about the efficacy of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK), he said that farmers were being given necessary training on organic farming through these RBKs. “ Our government is entering into agreements with international organizations on organic farming. We are taking many measures on behalf of the government to reduce the investment cost of farmers. From seed to sale, RBK stands by them, he stated.



YS Jagan informed that six lakh farmers in the state are engaged in natural farming. He gave a call to scientists to provide training to farmers in villages on natural farming. “My government is imparting training on natural farming to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras,” he added.



Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh and other officials were present along with the staff of Nutech Biosciences.

YS Jagan also inaugurated the newly constructed building for Vempalle Zilla Parishad High School. The Chief Minister will stay for the night at the YSR Estate in Idupulapaya. On Friday, he will pay homage to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy at his memorial on the occasion of the latter's birth anniversary and return to Vijayawada to take part in the YSRC plenary session near Nagarjuna University.

