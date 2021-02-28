PSLV- C 51 Launch: AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates ISRO Scientists

SRIHARIKOTA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of PSLV- C 51 on Sunday. He wished the ISRO team success in all its future endeavours.

India's Polar rocket PSLV C-51 carrying Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites blasted off from this spaceport on Sunday, in the first mission of the year for ISRO.

Watch Live: Launch of Amazonia-1 and 18 Co-passenger satellites onboard PSLV-C51 India’s PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 Co-passenger satellites is scheduled to lift-off at 10:24 a.m. IST on Sunday February 28, 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota Posted by ISRO - Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday, 27 February 2021

As per reports from ISRO twitter handle at the end of a nearly -26hour countdown, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, at around 10.24 am.

Amazonia-1, the primary satellite, is expected to be injected into orbit about 18 minutes after lift-off while the18 other ones, including one from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI)engraved with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be launched over the next two hours.