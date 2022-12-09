NEW DELHI: The YSR Congress Party has sought to introduce two important private bills in the Rajya Sabha today (Friday) on the third day of the Parliament Winter sessions. Speaking during the Zero Hour today,the YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy urged the Centre to provide reservations to BCs in education, public employment, legislature, and higher judiciary proportionate to their population.

During Zero Hour today, I urged the Centre to provide reservations to BCs in education, public employment, legislature, and higher judiciary proportionate to their population. pic.twitter.com/3nElplJkiK — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 9, 2022

MP Vijayasai Reddy will also introduce a bill to amend the constitution to conduct a Backward Classes census. The YSRCP had earlier stated that the population census was pertinent as the BCs constituted a majority of the population and deserved social justice and economic devolution on a pro-rata basis. The other bill pertains to the allocation of the share of cess from the surcharge income to the states.

YSRCP Narsaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu will introduce the Chili Crop Industry Development Bill in the Lok Sabha today.

The MP raised the issue of Chinese suspensions of Aqua exporters and other market dynamics that have severely affected the Aqua industry in the State of Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the fact that 70% of the aqua exports from India happen in Andhra Pradesh to the tune of Rs 25,000 crores which were being affected bu the Chinese suspensions.

