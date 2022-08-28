Provide Protection to Kuppam MPP Ashwani: MPPs Convener to AP DGP

Amaravati: Alleging that at the behest of Chandrababu Naidu, TDP goons have attacked the Kuppam MPP Ashwani, State MPPs Welfare Association convener Mekala Hanumantha Rao has demanded police protection for Ashwani. He said there’s a threat perception to the female MPP and appealed to the state police chief to provide her protection.

It may be recalled here that the Telugu Desam party activists indulged in violence before, during and after the Kuppam visit of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The state police has arrested former MLC Gounivari Srinivasulu and four other Telugu Desam party activists on charges of inciting and involving in the recent violent incidents.

In addition to this, the Chittoor district police has also booked cases against 20 TDP activists in connection with stone pelting and physical attack incidents during Naidu's roadshows.

