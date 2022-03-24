AMARAVATI: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday observed that there was a need to provide lifts, transport facilities, and other remedial facilities for the convenience of the differently- abled lawyers and clients in all the courts, judicial complexes in the state. The bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Mallavolu Satyanarayana Murthy was hearing a petition filed by advocates GLV Ramanamurthy and seven others, seeking directions to the Narasaraopet court in Guntur district to take steps and provide adequate facilities for the convenience of differently-abled lawyers and clients coming to the court.

The bench said the onus was on the government to set up the facilities and wanted to know what the stance of the government was in this regard. The petitioners were directed to include the government as a respondent in the petition and the trial was adjourned to April 6 for further hearing.

