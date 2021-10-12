VIJAYAWADA: It’s a moment of pride for the people of Andhra Pradesh and the AP police as the elite anti-terrorist force ‘Octopus’ (Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations) won first place at the national level in the seventh joint anti-terrorist operations exercise organised by National Security Guards at Manesar in Haryana. State Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang stated this during a press conference held on Tuesday.

An 18-member Octopus squad picked from various ranks had gone to the NSG’s Manesar base in September and took part in the competitions. For the first time, Andhra Pradesh police won the overall championship by scoring more marks than NSG and other elite special forces. A Papa Rao, who is a head constable with Octopus, won the best all-rounder award at the individual level, he said.

Our Greyhounds' forces are ready to showcase their talent internationally as well, he said. Speaking further the DGP said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also suggested re-locating the Octopus forces. Octopus forces will now also be serving in district centers. The Centre is also in the process of giving Greyhounds and Octopus forces. AP Octopus is providing excellent training in the field of night firing and there are a total of 500 Octopus officers in various ranks across the state, Gautam Sawang stated.

The DGP also raised concerns over the baseless allegations made about the heroin seizure at Mundra Port in Gujarat. He stated that the State of AP had nothing to do with the heroin seized at the port. The matter has been made clear many times, but allegations are still being made on the State. Central investigative agencies are probing the case and we (AP police) are also in touch with them. A few political parties are making contentions and this kind of criticism is bringing a bad name to the State, he rued. It is also creating unnecessary doubts in the minds of the people and youth. On a stern note, he clearly warned those elements to refrain from making such baseless statements. We are issuing notices to some of them as they are making allegations without knowing the facts, he said.

