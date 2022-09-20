The Andhra Pradesh Government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy completed three years of governance and several revolutionary administrative reforms were implemented in areas including health, education, industry, agriculture, etc.

The welfare agenda has been carried out with a proper balance of development initiatives and social justice in a transparent manner. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has redefined the economics of inclusiveness in the state.

The other important aspect which was otherwise ignored in the previous regime was the employment issue.

The AP government led by YS Jagan in 2019-22 has recruited 2.06 lakh in permanent jobs, 37,908 in contractual, and 3.71 lakh in outsourced jobs, totaling 6.16 lakh people employed in the State in two years. This is 20 times (34,108) more in comparison to the TDP government between 2014-19, tweeted YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday.

Sri @YSJagan garu’s AP govt between 2019-22 has recruited 2.06 lakh in permanent jobs, 37,908 in contractual and 3.71 lakh in outsourced jobs, totalling at 6.16 lakh. This is 20times of TDP (34,108) between 2014-19. The AP govt. is OF the People, BY the People and FOR the People. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) September 20, 2022

There are 1 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state employing about 10 lakh employees. The Chief Minister said that the State secured first place in the country in the Employment Guarantee Scheme which was a record. While the target is set to complete 16 crore work days by the end of June, the State achieved it by completing over 17.18 crore work days. During the months of April, May, and June even during the peak Covid situation, there was no deficit in the employment for the poor.

Asserting that the State has been rapidly growing in the industrial sector and achieved a growth rate of 11. 74 percent besides topping the EoDB charts in the country apart from generating employment and encouraging self-employment, the Chief Minister stated while speaking on the third day of the AP Assembly Monsson session on Monday.

