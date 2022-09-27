AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that organic milk should be promoted which is free from chemical residues besides, strengthening services in veterinary hospitals.

During a review meeting on Animal Husbandry Department held here on Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh hief Minister said, production of organic milk should be promoted and awareness should be created among farmers through Amul and steps should be taken to set up a Centre for research. As milk and eggs are given to children for nutrition, there should not be any chemical residues in them as it may affect their health.

The Assistant posts in the Department should be filled up and RBKs should also have such posts, he said adding that it should be verified whether or not insurance cover is provided to livestock purchased under YSR Cheyutha and Asara.

Steps should be taken to begin the insurance scheme from October. The aim of the scheme is that no farmer should be affected in case of the death of livestock due to disease or accident. Government will bear 80 per cent of the insurance premium, the Chief Minister said.

Cattle Doctor concept should be developed like that of Soil /Family Doctor and the doctor should examine the cattle and update the health card annually while creating awareness on cattle feed to farmers. A report on the Cattle Doctor concept should be placed in the next meeting, he said adding that additional staff should be recruited, if necessary.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials take up Nadu Nedu works in veterinary hospitals and improve the basic facilities. A comprehensive plan should be drafted taking mandal as a unit.

There should be a constant review on YSR Mobile Veterinary Clinics. Officials said that more ambulances would be added in second phase in October. Focus should be laid on strengthening rural economy by showing alternative sources of income through animal husbandry along with agriculture. Beneficiaries of Asara and Cheyutha should be helped and see that they get loans from banks, he said adding that all implements for animal husbandry should be placed at RBKs.

Preventive measures should be taken to check the spread of lampi virus and adequate medicines and vaccines should be kept ready.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Dr S Appalaraju, Agri Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Animal Husbandry Special CS, Poonam Malkondaiah, Finance CS, Chiranjivi Choudhary, Animal Husbandry Department Director, R Amarender Kumar and other officials were present.

