GUNTUR: Following the death of a young man in Guntur, the city police on clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Nadikudi village of Dachepalli mandal to prevent any untoward incident. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of three or more persons in one place.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Neelakantham, who succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. According to a media report, additional police force was also deployed in the village after tension prevailed in Nadikudi.

On Thursday, four persons were injured in a clash between two groups that took place who belonged to the same community at Narayanapuram street in Nadikudi over quarrying between the two groups.

Gurazala Rural Circle Inspector Umesh said Tammisetty Neelakantham, Bandaru Srinivas, Bathula Peddiraju and Tirupathi Gopi of Anjanapuram Street were injured when the rival group attacked them, as reported by the daily. The injured were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Guntur.