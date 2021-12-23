Proddatur, Dec 23: As part of the three-day tour in Kadapa district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Proddatur on Thursday and laid foundation to the various development works in the city at a cost of Rs 515.90 crore.

Addressing the public on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Proddatur was deeply neglected by the previous government without any development and added that the government is committed to the development of the constituency. He said the state government has provided Rs 326 crore through DBT in the last 30 months through various schemes without any involvement of middlemen.

Under the housing programme, house sites were sanctioned to 22,212 people, of which 10,820 houses are already in construction. He said that the government didn't back off from providing house sites, even though there was no government land, instead, it acquired private land by spending over Rs 200 crore and handed it over to the beneficiaries. He said that the government is speeding up the housing project by resolving various court cases.

The Chief Minister said that the government sanctioned Rs 119 crore for constructing a new pipeline of 171 km to supply drinking water, where each person could get almost 135 litres of drinking water every day. He said that the existing pipeline was laid 52 years back and is in dilapidated condition. Similarly, at a cost of Rs 163 crore, a five-channeled drainage system is being modernised with concrete cement drains at a stretch of 8.87 km and a new sewerage treatment plant has been sanctioned.

The Chief Minister announced that a high-level bridge on the Penna river will be constructed at an expenditure of Rs 53 crore, which would help in speeding up the projects like Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant, steel plant and housing colonies. He said that at an expenditure of Rs 4.5 crore Proddatur bus station will be revamped with nine platforms, dormitories, toilets, and all modern infrastructure facilities. He also sanctioned Rs 50.9 crore to develop a new vegetable market with modern infrastructure facilities in an area of 2.3 acres.

The Chief Minister also announced to develop the degree college by sanctioning Rs 24 crore and the government engineering college at Rs 66 crore. He sanctioned Rs 15 crore for other development works like CC roads, RO plants, parks which brings a new vibe to Proddatur. He said a petrol bunk has been sanctioned to Proddatur Municipality to increase its revenue. He also announced to set up an Urdu Degree college and construct Anjaneyaswamy Temple in the constituency.

Recalling the tragic incident of Annamayya reservoir breach and flash floods to Kadapa district, the Chief Minister said that it deeply saddened him and assured to support and stand by those bereaved families in all possible ways.

