AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Rakshana scheme and directed the officials to complete the comprehensive land survey within the deadline and told to process land registrations and mutations at the village secretariats.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to update the records during all the land transactions, duly listing the details of both buyer and seller, only then the registration process can be termed as complete. He asked the officials to form a special team including people who have expertise in land records and legal matters to develop an appropriate policy. Based on their recommendations, SoPs for the registration and mutation process will be formed ensuring that these services are within the village secretariats, where people needn’t go around various offices.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to procure necessary equipment and resources including drones and required software to complete the land survey and told them to take measures to secure the survey data with the help of experienced people and organisations. He directed the officials to take up a weeklong updation programme once every year ensuring transparency. He said that the reforms should be beneficial to the farmers and landowners leaving no scope for corruption.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that appropriate action should be taken to avoid the mistakes that took place in the records of prohibited lands during the previous government and emphasised the need to put a check on this regard. He directed the authorities to come up with a policy on this ensuring that such mistakes and deliberate actions are not repeated and strengthen the system.

The officials informed Chief Minister that so far, survey was completed in 51 villages which were undertaken as pilot project and assured that another 650 villages will be completed by December 2021, covering one village from each mandal. Similarly, the survey will be completed in 2400 villages by June 22, 2022 and another 2400 villages by August 2022, covering a total of 5500 villages. Officials stated that by June 2023, the entire survey will be completed.

As part of the pilot project, they informed that 30,679 farms were surveyed in 51 villages, updating the details of 3549 land owners. Also, the officials have resolved 572 queries from Revenue and 1480 from survey related and 235 officers have resolved border disputes. Upon completion of the survey, a pass book with full details and maps have been given to the farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas, Minister for Municipal and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister Ajaya Kallam, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Special CS of the Department of Municipal and Urban Development Y Srilakshmi, Housing Department Special CS Ajay Jain, Finance Chief Secretary SS Rawat, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usharani, Revenue Commissioner (Survey, Settlements) Siddharth Jain, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Commissioner Kona Sasidhar, Municipal, Urban Development Commissioner MM Nayak and other senior officials were present.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Review Meeting on Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha Scheme