NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had referred the petition submitted by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Margani Bharat under the anti-defection law against Narsapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju to the Privileges Committee. The YSRCP had urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to disqualify the MP from the House under the anti-defection law. It may be recollected that Raghu Rama Krishna Raju who was tipped to join the BJP, has been making statements against the AP government and the Chief Minister through several media channels.

The petition by YSRCP chief whip and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat, was referred to the Committee of Privileges on January 27 for a preliminary inquiry. The petition was submitted against the Narsapuram MP, under paragraph 6 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India and rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985 was referred by the Speaker to the Committee of Privileges on January 11 for a preliminary inquiry.

The YSRCP MP had come to present oral evidence to the Lok Sabha Privilege Committee. He is said to have requested the Committee Chairman, Sunil Kumar Singh to take immediate action on the petition. Speaking to the media in the Capital on Monday, Margani Bharat came out strongly against the Narsapuram MP and said that for the past two years we have been filing for the disqualification petition and said that a person like him who sold himself to other parties would not be tolerated anymore.

The MP said that Raghu Rama Krishna Raju is crossing his lines by making objectionable statements about the YSRC Party and the Party Chief. He said that we have requested the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to expedite the disqualification petition several times and submitted the same to the Privilege Committee for further action. Coming out strongly against the BJP Government, the MP questioned that had any member of the Lok Sabha criticized Prime Minister Modi would they sit back and watch in this manner, he questioned.

It may be recollected that the AP CID had earlier filed an FIR alleging that Raghu Rama Krishna Raju had made remarks against the AP government.

He was arrested earlier by the AP-CID on charges of sedition in Hyderabad in May last year, and was sent to judicial remand by a CID special court in Guntur. As per the CID report his ''systematic and schematic effort to cause tensions among the communities, besides attacking various government dignitaries in a way that could cause loss of faith in the government which they represent''. Some of his speeches were also laced with casteist remarks, it said. Cases under Sections 124A, 153A, and 505 of the IPC were filed against him for sedition, promoting enmity between different groups, inciting communal violence and criminal conspiracy.

