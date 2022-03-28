Privatisation Of Vizag Steel Plant Renders SC, ST Group Jobless: Araku MP Madhavi in LS

Taking part in the discussion on the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the YSRCP MP G Madhavi spoke about the present condition of the Scheduled Tribes, Dalits and Tribals. She said the constitution gave these neglected groups protection from discriminination and provided reservation to the marginalised classes in education and jobs. Despite several social security schemes by the government, several tribes are still living below the poverty line.

The Araku MP Madhavi praised the YS Jagan government’s policy towards the marginalised groups of the society. She said the deputy chief minister of the state is a woman from the tribal community. The YSRCP MP requested the government to support the tribal community in all states and allocate the budget for the development of these groups.

While raising the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Lok Sabha, Madhavi said the disinvestment would result in the loss of employment for about 4,000 people from both SC and ST communities. She made an earnest appeal to the Centre to create more jobs in the public sector for the tribal community for their upliftment.